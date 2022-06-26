FEATURED COVERAGE
In the moment, Rep. Mary Miller then led the crowd in applause. A campaign spokesperson for Miller told NPR she meant to say "victory for Right to Life."
NPR's Elissa Nadworny speaks to Nikita Mhatre, co-president of a student chapter of the advocacy group If/When/How, about students mobilizing for abortion rights.
NPR's Elissa Nadworny speaks with Mary Ziegler of the UC Davis School of Law about uncertainties and likely legal battles in post-Roe America.
Abortion is still legal in Michigan but it's the subject of litigation. It will be a main campaign issue for Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her most competitive Republican rival, Tudor Dixon.
Nine years ago, state Sen. Wendy Davis stopped a vote on a bill that would have forced Texas abortion facilities to close. Now abortions will soon be illegal in the state with few exceptions.
With Roe v. Wade overturned, Senate Democrats want Biden to use presidential power to ease abortion access and protect those who seek the procedures. But he has limited options.
The ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization – handed down on June 24, 2022 – has far-reaching consequences. The Conversation asked Nicole Huberfeld and Linda C. McClain, health law and constitutional law experts at Boston University, to explain what just happened, and what happens next
Opponents of abortion rights are seeking to take the fight to all 50 states, now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade.
Kentucky's abortion ban went into effect immediately when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday morning. Opponents and supporters of the ban are now grappling with new realities.
Liberal justices’ dissent sketches out ‘the loss of power, control, and dignity’ in a post-Roe America“After today, young women will come of age with fewer rights than their mothers and grandmothers had,” Justice Stephen Breyer wrote.