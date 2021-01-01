© 2021 WFAE
WFAE Diversity Statement

To fulfill its mission of creating quality journalism that informs, engages and inspires, WFAE will ensure its audience, staff, on-air voices, news sources, vendors and work culture reflect the diverse community it is licensed to serve.

WFAE is managed by a Board of Directors that consists of volunteers from throughout the Charlotte region. The Board has established and regularly revisits a strategic plan to guide its efforts. The station has established a Community Advisory Board to offer counsel on news coverage as well as community engagement. Both the Board of Directors and the Advisory Board will continue to recruit members to more deeply connect with the Charlotte region’s rapidly diversifying residents.

WFAE will be guided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting’s nondiscrimination requirements as well as its commitments to equal opportunity and diversity. It expects its audience to hold the station accountable to these standards.

For more information, see a letter from our CEO Joe O'Connor about WFAE's current DEI initiatives.



