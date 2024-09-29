Helene made landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm in Florida's Big Bend region. The massive storm moved across Georgia and parts of the Carolinas bringing damaging winds and catastrophic flooding. WFAE will provide continuing coverage of Helene here.
-
Insect expert explains why mosquitos plague battered parts of the state in the wake of big storms, and what you can do to protect yourself.
-
First responders have confirmed "multiple" people were killed locally in flood events or landslides, and search and rescue operations continue in Asheville and Buncombe County. Gov. Cooper confirmed 11 people have died.
-
Search and rescue teams, working with first responders and law enforcement, are coordinating with a Family Assistance Center in Asheville and Buncombe County.To report your friend, family member, or loved one as missing or unaccounted for, you can click this link to provide information directly to emergency crews. The form and more information is available here, provided by Buncombe County government.
-
In the words of Richie Gedihovich, a Biltmore Village resident, the Asheville area is in “full chaos” as it comes to grips with the impact of Hurricane Helene.
-
At a press conference Saturday morning, Buncombe County Manager Avril Pinder acknowledged that many people in the area are without cell service and waiting anxiously to hear from loved ones.
-
Some of the worst regional impacts from Tropical Storm Helene were felt across the North Carolina mountains, including in Asheville, where flooding remained a threat, and in Lake Lure, where an aging dam threatened to break.
-
In 1940, a Category 2 hurricane brought 20 inches of rain and over 2,000 landslides to the Blue Ridge Mountains. A lot has changed since then, both in terms of the climate and human development.
-
Hurricane Helene — now a tropical storm — closed schools and governments throughout the region as power outages mounted and floods closed roads Friday.
-
After forming in the northwestern Caribbean Sea Tuesday, Helene escalated from a tropical storm, then to a cyclone, and finally to a Category 4 hurricane by the time it made landfall late Thursday night.
-
People in the Southeast are recovering from Hurricane Helene which brought death and destruction to the Southeast this week.
-
More than 60 people were reported dead across the southeastern U.S. and millions were without power. Widespread flooding and landslides and cellular outages in western North Carolina impeded rescues.
-
A massive recovery effort is underway following Hurricane Helene which made landfall in Deckle Beach Florida. We take you there.
-
Helene, now a post-tropical cyclone, continues to flood parts of North Carolina and the Tennessee Valley. Dozens of storm-related deaths were reported in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.
-
Tropical depression Helene continues causing widespread damage inland after making landfall as a hurricane in Florida’s Big Bend region. The Associated Press says at least 35 people have died.
-
Search and rescue operations are underway in Florida's Big Bend region where Hurricane Helene roared ashore Thursday night.
-
FOX Weather meteorologist Bob Van Dillen was broadcasting from Atlanta early this morning when he heard a woman crying for help in the dark.
-
Helene is dumping rain across the Southeast, after coming ashore as a powerful Category 4 storm. Abnormally warm water in the Gulf of Mexico helped it rapidly intensify and suck up moisture.
-
Before Helene even made landfall in Florida, authorities conducted a dramatic rescue operation: The U.S. Coast Guard saved a man whose sailboat started taking on water off the coast of Sanibel Island.