Helene hits the Carolinas: How to help, donations, resources

Hurricane Helene has left destruction in its wake for western North Carolina and other parts of the U.S. Southeast.

National and local agencies are mobilizing to help the nearly 1 million residents of Western North Carolina, many of whom are affected by catastrophic flooding. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says all roads in the western part of the state are considered closed. Asheville experienced widespread flooding and landslides and now has no access to power, internet, cellular service or water.

You can follow our live coverage here.

Here's a list of resources for donating, volunteering and more.

Western NC local organizations

Manna FoodBank in Asheville



The organization’s warehouse was prepped prior to the storm.

Updates will be made available via the FoodBank’s website .

. There are many ways to get involved, volunteer, and donate — including online. Go here to give money to the Manna FoodBank online.

BeLoved Asheville

On-the-ground volunteers are collecting and distributing a wide array of supplies.

Cash donations can be sent via:

Venmo: BeLoved-Asheville

CashApp: $BeLovedAsheville

Zelle: 828-412-2054

BeLoved-Asheville $BeLovedAsheville 828-412-2054 Specific items are needed, including: food, bottled water, contractor-size trash bags, blankets, first aid supplies, feminine hygiene products, diapers and baby clothes, hand sanitizer, toilet paper, paper towels, bleach, shovels, brooms, gloves, coolers, propane, cook stoves, flashlights, batteries, fans, dehumidifiers and generators.

Volunteers are needed to help deliver supplies. Truck owners and truck drivers are needed.

Drop-off and staging updates are available on the organization's social media pages. BeLoved Asheville is located at 32 Old Charlotte Hwy, Asheville, NC 28803.

For volunteer info and more, visit the organization's website.

Foothills Food Hub

Working to source water and shelf-stable goods to distribute in McDowell County.

Requesting monetary donations, which can be made online here.

Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry



The ministry helped run and provide shelter in Asheville and is partnered with the Red Cross. Donations help pay for motel and food vouchers for local residents and long-term support for those displaced.

To help: Donate food, clothing, or funds at abccm.org/donations/ministry-fund/ .

Homeward Bound in Asheville



The organization provides supportive housing to the homeless community in Asheville and it distributed essentials and clothing as the storm approached.

For more information on year-round work and to donate, visit Homeward Bound’s website .

Mountain Projects

Historically the group has helped with emergency housing, including storm victims.

Plans and information on response to Hurricane Helene were not available as the group is based in Waynesville, which was hit with flooding.

For more, visit the organization’s website .

WNC Regional Livestock Center

Based in Canton, the livestock center is working to help farmers and animals who were affected by flooding. You can donate toward helping local farmers who need to buy feed for animals. The center also helps supply fencing and other essentials.

Contact: Yvonne Coburn with Civilian Disaster Response at 828-216-4496.

More information is available here .

American Red Cross of North Carolina



At the storm’s peak, the organization opened more than 15 shelter locations in Western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina.

You can volunteer to serve with the American Red Cross or you can donate blood, which assists medical facilities in responding to disasters.

You can make an online donation or give by texting Helene to 90999.

More information is available here .

Salvation Army of the Carolinas



The organization has historically worked to provide meals and support to residents and rescue personnel in WNC communities hard-hit by disasters.

For information on donating and more, visit the Salvation Army of the Carolinas’ page with Hurricane Helene updates .

Baptists on Mission



North Carolina Disaster Response volunteers will serve in communities as conditions allow. If you are interested in serving in flood recovery, chainsaw and temporary roof repair, you can volunteer on the organization’s website .

. Donations are accepted online and by check. Click here for more.

United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County

The nonprofit helps residents connect to a wide array of resources via it's 2-1-1 hotline. The local United Way plans to help with immediate natural disaster response and long-term support for flood victims.

Donations can be made online here.

Samaritan’s Purse



The organization is responding to the High Country (northwestern North Carolina) and eastern Tennessee. The community of Boone, where Samaritan’s Purse, is based has been deeply impacted.

Volunteers are needed for deployment starting Sept. 30.

Donations are accepted online. Click here for more info.

North Carolina Community Foundation



The foundation’s disaster fund can be activated after natural disasters in the state.

Plans and information are pending. For more information, visit the website .

Operation Airdrop

The group is focusing operations on North Carolina after it aided Helene victims in Florida. Pilots and volunteers will deliver essential supplies and food to disaster-stricken areas in the mountains.

For more information, visit the website .

United Way of NC



National organizations

American Red Cross

https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html

Salvation Army

https://give.helpsalvationarmy.org/give/166081?c_src=web-header#!/donation/checkout

Mutual Aid Disaster Relief

https://actionnetwork.org/fundraising/mutual-aid-disaster-relief

Resources