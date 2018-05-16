She Says
For the past year, reporter Sarah Delia has worked to unwrap the case of "Linda," a Charlotte-area woman who was sexually assaulted by a stranger in 2015… and is still struggling to find answers. In a world full of #MeToo’s, justice might look as swift as one woman speaking up, but for many, resolution is a long and winding road. Follow the investigation at WFAE.org/SheSays.
-
In Episode 4 of "The List," we explore what might happen when the Catholic Diocese of Charlotte releases a list of clergy members credibly accused of…
-
In this episode of "The List," we learn about why survivors of abuse in the Catholic Church and proponents of accountability push for the release of lists…
-
WFAE’s “The List” is a four-part series about the impact of the sexual abuse crisis in the Catholic Church, the push for dioceses to release lists of…
-
Bishop Peter Jugis of the Charlotte Catholic Diocese announced in May that the diocese is committed to releasing by the end of 2019 a list of clergy who…
-
Linda has been waiting for months to hear from the Mecklenburg District Attorney's office about whether her case will move forward. Then she gets a call.…
-
Last Thursday, WFAE held a Public Conversation with She Says podcast host Sarah Delia, law enforcement and others about whether justice is being served in…
-
Linda goes back to court and comes face to face with the man charged in her assault as she attempts to get a no-contact order. We hear how the podcast has…
-
This episode we share with you what we haven’t told you. Additional evidence in Linda’s case. Why we think this mysterious DNA hit occurred. And we find…
-
In this episode, we hear from Linda’s family about how life has changed for everyone since the assault in 2015. We also tell the story of another…
-
The man charged with assaulting Linda made bail and is out of jail. She’s scared because she’s no longer anonymous after he saw her during a court…