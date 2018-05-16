© 2020 WFAE
She Says

For the past year, reporter Sarah Delia has worked to unwrap the case of "Linda," a Charlotte-area woman who was sexually assaulted by a stranger in 2015… and is still struggling to find answers. In a world full of #MeToo’s, justice might look as swift as one woman speaking up, but for many, resolution is a long and winding road. Follow the investigation at WFAE.org/SheSays.

    Podcast
    The List: The When
    Sarah Delia
    In Episode 4 of "The List," we explore what might happen when the Catholic Diocese of Charlotte releases a list of clergy members credibly accused of…
    Podcast
    The List: The Why
    Sarah Delia
    In this episode of "The List," we learn about why survivors of abuse in the Catholic Church and proponents of accountability push for the release of lists…
    Podcast
    The List: The Who And The What
    Sarah Delia
    WFAE’s “The List” is a four-part series about the impact of the sexual abuse crisis in the Catholic Church, the push for dioceses to release lists of…
    Podcast
    The List Trailer
    Sarah Delia
    Bishop Peter Jugis of the Charlotte Catholic Diocese announced in May that the diocese is committed to releasing by the end of 2019 a list of clergy who…
    Local News
    She Says: The Burden
    Sarah Delia
    Linda has been waiting for months to hear from the Mecklenburg District Attorney's office about whether her case will move forward. Then she gets a call.…
    Local News
    She Says: A Public Conversation
    Sarah Delia
    Last Thursday, WFAE held a Public Conversation with She Says podcast host Sarah Delia, law enforcement and others about whether justice is being served in…
    Local News
    She Says: The Oath
    Linda goes back to court and comes face to face with the man charged in her assault as she attempts to get a no-contact order. We hear how the podcast has…
    Local News
    She Says: What We Haven't Told You
    Sarah Delia
    This episode we share with you what we haven’t told you. Additional evidence in Linda’s case. Why we think this mysterious DNA hit occurred. And we find…
    Local News
    She Says: They Say
    Sarah Delia
    In this episode, we hear from Linda’s family about how life has changed for everyone since the assault in 2015. We also tell the story of another…
    Local News
    She Says: Emily's House
    Sarah Delia
    The man charged with assaulting Linda made bail and is out of jail. She’s scared because she’s no longer anonymous after he saw her during a court…
