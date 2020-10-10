Sarah DeliaCrime & Justice Reporter
Sarah Delia covers criminal justice and the arts for WFAE. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
Sarah is the lead reporter of She Says, an investigative award winning podcast that follows the journey of a sexual assault survivor as she navigates her way through the criminal justice system. She is also the host of the award winning series The List, which examines the child sex abuse crisis in the Catholic Diocese of Charlotte.
She enjoys finding stories off the beaten path.
-
The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a sexual assault that occurred early Friday morning.
-
In our latest Social Distancing, where we talk to our listeners about the challenges and changes you're facing in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, WFAE’s Sarah Delia speaks to one half of a Charlotte couple who are Halloween fanatics — still trying to celebrate this year even though they’ll have to scale back because of the pandemic.
-
During its standing Wednesday press conference, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department wanted to remind the public of an unsolved homicide that occurred a year ago in the hopes of finding more information. But during that press conference, police also had to address the fact that the city now has had 100 homicides as of that morning.
-
The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department says the number of shootings into occupied dwellings — such as homes and cars — is up. So far this year, there have been 760 homes or cars shot into.
-
The Charlotte City Council is scheduled to vote Monday on adopting a plan that city officials say would reimagine policing and community safety.
-
In the latest installment of Social Distancing, WFAE hears from a first-time poll worker about why he decided this was the year to do it, despite the coronavirus pandemic.
-
WFAE's Sarah Delia checks in with Mecklenburg County Board of Elections Director Michael Dickerson about how the first day of early voting went, and where we stand with absentee ballots that have an error after a new judge ruling.
-
In the latest installment of Social Distancing, WFAE’s Sarah Delia checks in with a concerned Fort Mill, South Carolina, listener we heard from back in April, whose mother was living in a nursing home two states away.
-
Charlotte now has 16 more homicides in 2020 than it did at this point last year. Three occurred within about 10 hours of each other Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
-
In our latest Social Distancing segment, WFAE’s Sarah Delia speaks to a UNC Chapel Hill student from Charlotte whose college experience has been anything but typical due to the pandemic.