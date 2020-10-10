Sarah Delia covers criminal justice and the arts for WFAE. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.

Sarah is the lead reporter of She Says, an investigative award winning podcast that follows the journey of a sexual assault survivor as she navigates her way through the criminal justice system. She is also the host of the award winning series The List, which examines the child sex abuse crisis in the Catholic Diocese of Charlotte.

She enjoys finding stories off the beaten path.