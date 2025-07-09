The NAACP National Convention comes to Charlotte

Thousands are expected to gather in the Queen City for the NAACP’s 116th National Convention. The convention takes place at the Charlotte Convention Center in uptown from July 12-16.

This year's theme is "The fierce urgency of now,” a phrase coined by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1963 when he spoke at the March on Washington. His words were meant to remind a divided nation that we are stronger together — and remain relevant to this day.

Ahead of the convention, NAACP President & CEO Derrick Johnson announced that, for the first time in 116 years, the sitting president of the United States would not be invited to the convention.

"Republican and Democratic presidents have proudly attended NAACP Conventions throughout the organization's history," he added. "This has nothing to do with political party. Our mission is to advance civil rights, and the current president has made clear that his mission is to eliminate civil rights."

On the next Charlotte Talks, we preview the event, discuss this year’s speakers, provide history and context about the NAACP, and dive into why Trump didn’t get an invite.

GUESTS:

Glenn Burkins, founder and publisher of QCity Metro

Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”

Dr. James E. Ford, executive director of the Center for Racial Equity in Education (CREED)