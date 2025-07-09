© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

The NAACP National Convention comes to Charlotte

By Sarah Delia
Published July 9, 2025 at 11:38 AM EDT
NAACP President Derrick Johnson speaks in Charlotte ahead of the 116th NAACP convention.
NAACP
NAACP President Derrick Johnson speaks in Charlotte ahead of the 116th NAACP National Convention.

Thousands are expected to gather in the Queen City for the NAACP’s 116th National Convention. The convention takes place at the Charlotte Convention Center in uptown from July 12-16.

This year's theme is "The fierce urgency of now,” a phrase coined by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1963 when he spoke at the March on Washington. His words were meant to remind a divided nation that we are stronger together — and remain relevant to this day.

Ahead of the convention, NAACP President & CEO Derrick Johnson announced that, for the first time in 116 years, the sitting president of the United States would not be invited to the convention.

"Republican and Democratic presidents have proudly attended NAACP Conventions throughout the organization's history," he added. "This has nothing to do with political party. Our mission is to advance civil rights, and the current president has made clear that his mission is to eliminate civil rights."

On the next Charlotte Talks, we preview the event, discuss this year’s speakers, provide history and context about the NAACP, and dive into why Trump didn’t get an invite.

GUESTS:

Glenn Burkins, founder and publisher of QCity Metro
Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”
Dr. James E. Ford, executive director of the Center for Racial Equity in Education (CREED)

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
See stories by Sarah Delia