A medical worker administers a rapid Covid-19 test in Oakland, Calif. on Oct. 12, 2020. Coronavirus cases are once again surging across much of the country, reaching almost 100,000 on Friday.
U.S. Adds Almost 100,000 New Coronavirus Cases In 1 Day As Colder Weather Sets In
Matthew S. Schwartz
,
The surge is particularly acute in the Midwest and Great Plains. Health experts say the increase is being driven in large part by people who don't exhibit any symptoms.
slowcovidnc-lead.png
NC Begins Smartphone Coronavirus Contact Tracing, But Will Enough People Use The App?
Up to 23 million Americans are planning to relocate as telework becomes the new normal, according to new survey.
Now That More Americans Can Work From Anywhere, Many Are Planning To Move Away
Adedayo Akala
,
Coronavirus graphic
Coronavirus Full Coverage
Get more updates on COVID-19's impact on Charlotte, the Carolinas and beyond. See a map of the infections and find resources if you need assistance.
