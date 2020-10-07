The surge is particularly acute in the Midwest and Great Plains. Health experts say the increase is being driven in large part by people who don't exhibit any symptoms.
A Charlotte sushi restaurant has been cited for violating the state’s coronavirus guidelines. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on Friday that its ABC Unit issued a citation to Nikko Japanese Restaurant in South End on Wednesday.
Mecklenburg County health officials on Friday said the United House of Prayer for All People can reopen its facilities provided it cooperates with certain health guidelines. The county health department had previously ordered the church to close all of its county locations because of a large number of coronavirus cases.
In the past week, the U.S. has blown past record levels of infection that were seen in the summer, when new cases topped 77,000 in July.
In our latest Social Distancing, where we talk to our listeners about the challenges and changes you're facing in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, WFAE’s Sarah Delia speaks to one half of a Charlotte couple who are Halloween fanatics — still trying to celebrate this year even though they’ll have to scale back because of the pandemic.
The Gaston County Health Department said on Thursday that two people who attended last week’s Trump rally in Gastonia have tested positive for COVID-19. The department said in a release that it’s following contact tracing protocols and is notifying the public “because of the large number of potential contacts from the rally.”
North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday issued a warning letter to Nikko Japanese Restaurant and Sushi Bar in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood after it said the restaurant failed to comply with the state’s coronavirus restrictions.
Bitter division over Medicaid expansion prevented Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican state legislators from agreeing on a budget. Now expansion is a top issue in the governor’s race.
Women have made great strides. But the uncomfortable truth is that in their homes, they are still fitting into stereotypical roles of doing the bulk of housework and parenting.
A new analysis from data scientists modeling the impact of COVID-19 in North Carolina shows rural areas and the older population are now being hit harder by the coronavirus.
It's impossible to quantify exactly how many teachers in North Carolina have been denied the option to teach remotely during the coronavirus pandemic, as decisions are changing every day, but it's very likely in the thousands.
The country has blown past records set in July and entered uncharted territory. Experts can't predict how high the new peak will go. Here's what's driving the surge.
Earlier this month, as many as 1,000 people attended a multi-day event at a United House of Prayer for All People location in Charlotte. Now there are at least 143 coronavirus cases and five deaths linked to that event, according to numbers the Mecklenburg County Health Department released on Monday. Health officials said there are also potential cases in five other states and the District of Columbia.