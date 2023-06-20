-
An inside look at the new International African American Museum's nine galleries, which focus on the history of African Americans and their descendants from an international, national and local point of view. The museum in Charleston opens June 27.
New International African American Museum honors journey of Black people from slavery to present dayAfter more than two decades in the making, the International African American Museum in Charleston, South Carolina, officially opens to the public on June 27 with a mission to tell the story of African Americans in the U.S. as well as their ties across the world.