Sports

Teddy Bridgewater in Panthers game against Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Callena Williams
/
Carolina Panthers
Sports
Time Out For Sports: Teddy Bridgewater Injury, NC High School Athletes Must Wear Masks And A South Carolina Native Wins The Masters
Gwendolyn Glenn
,
It's Time Out For Sports, the Carolina Panthers lost their fifth straight game on Sunday and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was injured. Masks have to be worn at all times for indoor high school sports. And a South Carolina native wins the Masters.
Christian McCaffery panthers pic twitter.jpg
@Panthers
/
Twitter
Sports
Time Out For Sports: Panthers Almost Knock Off Chiefs; NBA Restart Date Is Official; Tee Time For Masters
Gwendolyn Glenn
,
Teddy Bridgewater
Carolina Panthers
Sports
Time Out For Sports: Teddy Bridgewater, Trevor Lawrence And Dodgers' COVID-19 Woes
Gwendolyn Glenn
,
