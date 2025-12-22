Panthers beat Buccaneers to retake NFC South lead, boost playoff hopes

The Carolina Panthers moved a step closer to the playoffs Sunday with a 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium, reclaiming first place in the NFC South.

Rookie kicker Ryan Fitzgerald hit a 48-yard field goal with just over two minutes remaining to give Carolina the lead for good. Rookie defensive back Lathon Ransom sealed the victory by intercepting a pass on Tampa Bay’s final drive.

After the game, head coach Dave Canales celebrated with players in the locker room, calling it a defining moment for the team after Carolina’s biggest win in eight years.

The Panthers now control their postseason fate. They host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday before closing the regular season with a road game at Tampa Bay.

If Carolina wins both games, it clinches a playoff spot. Even with a loss to Seattle, the Panthers could still win the division by beating the Buccaneers again in the season finale.