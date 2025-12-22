Mecklenburg County urges residents to recycle holiday items — but not all decorations qualify

As residents take down holiday decorations after this week, Mecklenburg County Solid Waste and Recycling is encouraging people to recycle approved seasonal items — while warning that some common decorations cannot be accepted.

County officials say Americans throw away about 25% more trash during the holiday season through New Year’s, and they’re urging residents to keep as much waste as possible out of landfills.

At full-service or staffed recycling centers, residents may drop off up to two natural Christmas trees, along with plain wrapping paper that does not include glitter or foil, and holiday wreaths.

Items that are not accepted include decorative wrapping paper, bows, gift bags and most plastic packaging. The only plastic accepted is white rigid foam.

Approved items can be dropped off at locations including the Compost Central Disposal and Recycling Center on Valleydale Road in Charlotte and the North Mecklenburg Recycling Center in Huntersville.

All county recycling centers will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

A full list of recycling locations and guidelines is available at WipeOutWaste.mecknc.gov.