WFAE Corporate Circle
WFAE’s Corporate Circle brings together civic-minded businesses and organizations across the Charlotte region. Their investment in WFAE demonstrates a commitment to strengthening independent journalism, uplifting diverse voices, delivering award-winning local news, and supporting the cultural and educational experiences that connect our community.
Learn more about how your business can join WFAE’s Corporate Circle by emailing: sponsorship@wfae.org
Support WFAE — be part of the Corporate Circle
Join the civic-minded organizations and businesses that invest in independent journalism and community programs across Charlotte. Sponsorship delivers brand visibility, trusted placement, and meaningful community impact.
The Independent Picture House
The Independent Picture House (IPH), operated by Charlotte Film Society, a 501(c)(3) organization, is the only nonprofit arthouse cinema in Charlotte, NC. Since opening in June 2022, IPH is committed to offering diverse experiences through the power of film to educate, engage, and enable the community. Individuals can enjoy new and retrospective movies, film festivals, and special events during which they can connect with film lovers and filmmakers alike.
JMD Law
For more than 60 years, the attorneys at James, McElroy & Diehl, P.A. have been honing creative legal strategies into an art form, fusing practical counsel with compassionate advocacy, and leveraging our unique culture – all to help individuals and businesses in the Carolinas meet their goals. We take a lean but hardworking approach to delivering comprehensive representation in civil litigation, family law, business law and transactions, real estate transactions, mediation and arbitration, employment law, appeals, estate planning and administration, securities, tax and antitrust investigations and white-collar criminal law.
Appalachian Theatre of the High Country
Appalachian Theatre of the High Country company brief: The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country is an independent, non-profit, historical Theatre located in downtown Boone, NC. Founded in 1938, this recently renovated art deco venue boasts a 627-seat theatre and 1600 sq ft community room presenting films, live concerts, theatre, dance, lectures, all manner of community festivals and events, and is home to the Doc Watson Stage for Americana Music.