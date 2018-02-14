SouthBound
The South… What is it? Movies, books, songs, myths and legends have tried to explain this part of the United States. SouthBound, a new podcast series from WFAE, talks to people who were born and raised in the South. Hosted by journalist Tommy Tomlinson, SouthBound features conversations with notable Southerners from all walks of life – from artists and athletes to preachers and politicians.
Charles Bolden flew on four space shuttle missions, helped deploy the Hubble Space Telescope, and was later in charge of NASA under President Obama. He is one of the lucky few who have seen our planet as a blue ball through a window. He talked to Tommy Tomlinson in the latest SouthBound.
Roy Wood Jr. has spent a career telling jokes with sharp edges. He grew up in Birmingham and has spent more than 20 years doing stand-up, returning again to his experiences as a Black man and a Southerner. For the last five years he has also been a correspondent for “The Daily Show,” often coming back down South to poke at our contradictions and absurdities.
Issac Bailey has had to jump a lot of hurdles.He grew up in a family marked by violence -- including the arrest of his brother for murder.He developed a…
You can’t understand the South without trying to understand Charleston, South Carolina.Tourists know it for the pretty houses and five-star restaurants.…
Anthony Hamilton, the Grammy-winning singer and songwriter from Charlotte, has spent his career working a fertile patch of rhythm and blues.Sometimes he…
Fawn Weaver is the author of a best-selling book on happy marriages. Her husband is a movie exec. They were happy and comfortable in Los Angeles. But then…
Eddie Glaude, the chair of the Department of African American Studies at Princeton, is the author of a new book called “Begin Again,” about the writer…
SouthBound: Karen Cox on Confederate Statues, Plantation Neighborhoods, And Other Old South RemnantsThe links to the South’s Confederate past are beginning to come down – some by law, some by force. But this part of the country is still strewn with…
Clint Smith grew up in New Orleans until his family had to relocate to Houston in Hurricane Katrina. He has grown up to become one of America’s most…
This is a recut version of the very first episode of SouthBound, which we put into the world on Nov. 15, 2017. Our guest for this first episode was Harvey…