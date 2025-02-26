With her new album, Sierra Hull keeps exploring her roots beyond bluegrass

Tennessee native Sierra Hull has been singing and playing mandolin on stage since she was in elementary school.

Photo by Bethany Brook Showalter and Spencer Showalter Sierra Hull.

She was the first woman to win the International Bluegrass Music Association’s mandolin player of the year award — and now she’s won the award six times.

More than 20 years into her music career, Hull is traveling beyond her bluegrass roots. She has played with Dave Matthews and Sturgill Simpson. She’s covered songs from Tears for Fears and the Grateful Dead.

All those influences cone together on her new album, “A Tip Toe High Wire,” which comes out March 7.

Among other things, we talk about where that album title came from — it’s a reference to her grandmother, and to the risks Hull is taking in her own musical career.

Songs in this episode:

