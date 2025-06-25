© 2025 WFAE

Georgann Eubanks travels the South to find out where the wild things are

By Tommy Tomlinson
Published June 25, 2025 at 4:00 AM EDT
For her latest project, author Georgann Eubanks found herself bathing in a Virginia forest, afloat in the midst of the Okefenokee Swamp and a dozen places in between.

Georgann Eubanks.

She documented those Southern journeys in a new book called “The Fabulous Ordinary.”

In it you’ll encounter everything from the massive elk of the North Carolina mountains to the tiny gnat larvae that light up an Alabama canyon at night.

You’ll run across cranes and swans and bald eagles. And you’ll even hear frogs that might be in your backyard right now.

Georgann talked to me about not just the animals and plants she saw, but the history of the places where they live, and the fascinating people who look after them in all the little pockets of the wild South.

