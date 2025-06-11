Jeremy Markovich dives down the North Carolina Rabbit Hole in search of quirky stories

Every state has its weird little quirks and stories. But not every state is lucky enough to have someone like Jeremy Markovich around to tell them.

Courtesy Jeremy Markovich (with Dale Earnhardt).

Markovich’s newsletter, the North Carolina Rabbit Hole, might dig into a dusty corner of history one day, then the next day try to solve a tiny mystery — like, for example, how Steven Spielberg, while directing one of the Indiana Jones movies, ended up wearing a North Carolina Highway Patrol trucker cap.

Markovich figured that one out. Other mysteries he doesn’t solve — he just leaves them hanging, maybe for his readers to answer one day.

But along the way, he’s built a wealth of stories and a community of followers who are just as interested in the little scraps of life that add up to something bigger.

Markovich has always dug deep. And he’s found his calling in diving down the rabbit hole again and again.

