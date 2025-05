Today’s episode is a replay of my conversation from two years ago with Texas singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen.

Melanie Maganias Nashan Robert Earl Keen

When we talked, Keen had pledged to stop touring full time, although he’s still playing quite a few shows these days.

We talked about life on the road, his beginnings as a musician, and the Hill Country retreat where he goes to write songs.

Hope y’all enjoy.