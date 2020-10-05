-
Issac Bailey has had to jump a lot of hurdles.He grew up in a family marked by violence -- including the arrest of his brother for murder.He developed a…
You can’t understand the South without trying to understand Charleston, South Carolina.Tourists know it for the pretty houses and five-star restaurants.…
Anthony Hamilton, the Grammy-winning singer and songwriter from Charlotte, has spent his career working a fertile patch of rhythm and blues.Sometimes he…
Fawn Weaver is the author of a best-selling book on happy marriages. Her husband is a movie exec. They were happy and comfortable in Los Angeles. But then…
Eddie Glaude, the chair of the Department of African American Studies at Princeton, is the author of a new book called “Begin Again,” about the writer…
SouthBound: Karen Cox on Confederate Statues, Plantation Neighborhoods, And Other Old South RemnantsThe links to the South’s Confederate past are beginning to come down – some by law, some by force. But this part of the country is still strewn with…
Clint Smith grew up in New Orleans until his family had to relocate to Houston in Hurricane Katrina. He has grown up to become one of America’s most…
This is a recut version of the very first episode of SouthBound, which we put into the world on Nov. 15, 2017. Our guest for this first episode was Harvey…
If you know the Atlanta hip-hop duo OutKast – the rappers Big Boi and André 3000 — you might know them from their big pop hits “Hey Ya!” or “The Way You…
Marcus King was playing clubs around the Carolinas before he was old enough to drive.Now, at 24, he leads the Marcus King Band, taking his blend of rock,…