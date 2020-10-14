© 2020 WFAE
SouthBound

Roy Wood Jr. On Humor In Hard Times, Explaining The South ... And Pimento Cheese

Roy Wood Jr.
Courtesy Roy Wood Jr.
Roy Wood Jr.

Roy Wood Jr. has spent a career telling jokes with sharp edges.

He grew up in Birmingham and has spent more than 20 years doing stand-up, returning again to his experiences as a Black man and a Southerner. For the last five years he has also been a correspondent for “The Daily Show,” often coming back down South to poke at our contradictions and absurdities.

We happened to talk on the day most of the world found out that President Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. Wood was already on the case.

Show notes:

Other music in this episode:

  • Ketsa, "Day Trips"
  • Scanglobe, "Sputnik"
SouthBound
Tommy Tomlinson
Tommy Tomlinson has hosted the podcast SouthBound for WFAE since 2017. He also does a commentary that airs every Monday. He's the author of "The Elephant in the Room," a memoir about life as an overweight man in a growing America. He spent 23 years as a reporter and local columnist for the Charlotte Observer, where he was a finalist for the 2005 Pulitzer Prize in commentary. He has also written for publications including Esquire, ESPN The Magazine, Sports Illustrated, and Garden & Gun. He’s a graduate of the University of Georgia and was a 2008-09 Nieman Fellow at Harvard University. Tommy and his wife, Alix Felsing, live in Charlotte.
