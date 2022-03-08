Every other Tuesday.

The podcast looking at this year's election, Inside Politics: Election 2022 will talk about the big issues like North Carolina's new political maps, the leadership of the political parties, race and equity, and the happenings on the campaign trail. We'll also look at the role of the coronavirus pandemic in campaign messaging and political advertising. We'll see where the candidates are connecting — and where there are disconnects.

Hosted by WFAE's political reporter Steve Harrison and former Charlotte Observer reporters Tim Funk and Jim Morrill.