Inside Politics: Election 2022 podcast cover art
Inside Politics: Election 2022

The politics of race, guns and North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race

Published June 7, 2022 at 2:46 AM EDT
Cheri Beasley and Ted Budd
Former N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley and Rep. Ted Budd. 

Another mass shooting, this time at a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, prompted President Biden to deliver an address to the nation on gun control

“After Columbine, after Sandy Hook, after Charleston, after Orlando, after Las Vegas, after Parkland — nothing has been done," Biden said. "This time that can’t be true.”

But, we haven’t heard much from Democrat Cheri Beasley or Republican Tedd Budd on the matter.

We talk to Duke political science professor Kerry Haynie about their Senate race. He’s the co-author of the book “Race, Gender and Political Representation."

Inside Politics: Election 2022
