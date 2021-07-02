© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Climate News

Climate News

WFAE reporter David Boraks explores how the way we live influences climate change and its impact across the Carolinas. You also can read additional national and international climate news.
032116C2-Biogas.jpg
Carbon Cycle Energy
/
Energy & Environment
New NC Law On Biogas Facilities Prompts Environmental Concerns
David Boraks
,
A bill signed by Gov. Roy Cooper last week will make it easier for hog farms in North Carolina to get permission to turn hog waste into biogas. On its face that sounds like a solution to two problems: promoting renewable energy and eliminating hog waste. But it may not be that simple.
The sun shines near the Space Needle, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Seattle. Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees.
Nation & World
PHOTOS: The Record-Breaking Heat Wave That's Scorching The Pacific Northwest
Josie Fischels
,
This 2019 photo provided by NOAA shows the Mauna Loa Atmospheric Baseline Observatory in Hawaii. Measurements taken at the station in May 2021 revealed the highest monthly average of atmospheric carbon dioxide in human history.
Energy & Environment
Carbon Dioxide, Which Drives Climate Change, Reaches Highest Level In 4 Million Years
Eric McDaniel
,
FEATURED CLIMATE COVERAGE
MORE STORIES
Load More
Wind Energy
Renewable Energy
Electric Vehicles
Piedmont Lithium
Solar Energy
Wood Pellets
Sea Levels