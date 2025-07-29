Two Mecklenburg Democrats join Republicans to override veto of controversial energy bill

The state legislature has overridden Gov. Stein’s veto of Senate Bill 266 with the support of two Mecklenburg County Democrats. The bill eliminates a key climate target for the state and Duke Energy.

Democratic Reps. Nasif Majeed and Carla Cunningham were two of three Democrats who joined Republicans to override the veto, along with Rep. Shelly Willingham of eastern North Carolina.

The bill is called “The Power Bill Reduction Act,” but detractors of the bill disagree on whether it will deliver on its name. Supporters of the legislation claim the bill would reduce charges for ratepayers by $13 billion by 2050. Detractors say that the models supporting the bill illustrate a best-case scenario, and the bill could cost ratepayers up to $23 billion by 2050, depending on natural gas prices.

Environmental advocates worry that modeling under the new legislation will favor more natural gas power plants, which would contribute to global warming and rely on a fuel with volatile prices.

Following the vote, Shannon Bins, executive director of nonprofit Sustain Charlotte, released the following statement:

“It’s hard to imagine a more out-of-touch decision than eliminating Duke Energy’s interim carbon reduction goal during a week when North Carolina is enduring a brutal heat wave — with temperatures averaging ten degrees above normal. This vote releases Duke from any legal obligation to reduce climate pollution until 2050, despite overwhelming scientific consensus that we must act much sooner. It’s not only unethical, given the suffering this will cause for untold North Carolinians now and for generations to come, but it’s also foolish. Continuing to double down on fossil fuels — even as we see more deadly wildfires, rising sea levels, and flooding from storms like Hurricane Helene — isn’t just irresponsible. It’s self-destructive. And the people who will bear the greatest costs are our children and grandchildren.”

Majeed and Cunningham represent Districts 99 and 106, respectively, which are located on either side of UNC Charlotte. Both have received significant campaign contributions from Duke Energy in the past. In 2023, Duke Energy was the top donor to Majeed’s campaign and the second-largest donor to Cunningham, according to a report from Open Secrets .

It’s not uncommon for North Carolina legislators to receive campaign contributions from Duke Energy, although the utility tends to favor the Republican Party with its contributions.

WFAE reached out to both representatives, but did not receive a response on Tuesday.

Extreme heat cancels a climate rally

Environmental advocacy groups canceled a rally Monday in Raleigh against Senate Bill 266 because of a heat advisory.

The utility currently has a 2030 deadline to reduce its carbon pollution by 70% from 2005 levels. The legislation would also make it less risky for the utility to build nuclear power plants, though some say it puts ratepayers on the hook for projects that could be delayed or never completed.

Chris Herndon, a chapter director for N.C. Sierra Club, released the following statement after the cancellation:

“Senate Bill 266 looks worse and worse by the day, as it’s become quite clear how this rushed and poorly researched bill would raise residential customer rates while reducing North Carolina's energy capacity and costing our state billions of dollars in lost investments and tax revenue. Lawmakers must now stand up for the people they represent by sustaining Governor Stein’s veto of SB266.”