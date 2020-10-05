-
State environmental officials have approved Duke Energy's cleanup plans for coal ash pits at the Allen Steam Station in Belmont.
-
Duke Energy has begun processing coal ash for recycling at two new plants in Salisbury and Goldsboro, and a third is expected to come online by year's end in Chatham County. They're required by state law, as part of Duke's coal ash cleanups, but also could help the concrete industry.
-
Duke Energy has signed a $36 million energy services agreement with Fort Bragg that includes a rare floating solar farm. Under the contract, the…
-
Environmental and social justice groups say a new 15-year energy plan filed this month by Duke Energy would bring higher rates and still fall short of…
-
North Carolina's large solar developers and Duke Energy have reached agreements on key issues that have delayed many projects. Duke says that could get…
-
The Environmental Protection Agency has finalized a new rule for how coal-fired power plants can dispose of wastewater contaminated with coal ash, which…
-
Duke Energy has sent North Carolina regulators a new long-range energy plan. This year's plan has something new: scenarios for faster adoption of…
-
Duke Energy is urging state regulators to approve rate increases at its two North Carolina electric utilities, including money to pay for cleanups of…
-
Duke Energy lost $817 million in the second quarter as it wrote off $2 billion in costs related to the shutdown of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline…
-
RICHMOND, Va. — The developers of the long-delayed, $8 billion Atlantic Coast Pipeline announced the cancellation of the multi-state natural gas project…