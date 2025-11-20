Duke Energy files to raise North Carolina electricity rates

Duke Energy has proposed rate hikes for North Carolina customers in both of its service territories for 2027 and 2028. In the first year, residential rates for Duke Energy Carolinas customers would increase by 11.9%, and those for Duke Energy Progress customers would increase by 14.1%. The utility has also asked state regulators to raise rates for commercial and industrial customers.

In its filing, Duke said the increased rates would fund capital projects that include transmission upgrades, maintenance of its nuclear fleet and upkeep for its gas-powered and coal-powered plants.

State regulators will convene a technical conference to discuss these rate hikes early next year.