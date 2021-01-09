With his trademark suspenders and Brooklyn-accented baritone, King spoke with world leaders, celebrities, authors, scientists, athletes — everyone.
Joe Carpenter, who spent 22 years as a Gaston County commissioner, died this week at age 84.
Thereasea Elder, one of the first Black public health nurses in Charlotte, has died.
The sheer volume of loss felt by the music world in 2020 is almost overwhelming. Here is NPR's tribute to dozens of the musicians — founders and innovators across genres — who died this year.
The actress and producer was 82 years old. Her publicist announced that she died Wednesday of complications related to COVID-19.
Dozens of notable jazz musicians died this year, many from COVID-19. Fresh Air critic Kevin Whitehead remembers some of the legends lost, including Bucky Pizzarelli, Ellis Marsalis and Jimmy Heath.
One of North Carolina's most powerful contemporary political leaders has died. Former state Sen. Marc Basnight served a record 18 years as Senate leader.
Richard Lewis Spencer was best known as a member of the Grammy Award-winning band The Winstons. A native of Wadesboro, North Carolina, Spencer played tenor saxophone with Otis Redding and Curtis Mayfield.
A spokesperson for the International Bluegrass Music Association says Rice died Friday at his home in Reidsville, North Carolina.
Don Fowler, a former chair of the Democratic National Committee and mainstay of South Carolina and national politics for decades, has died. He was 85.
Alabama civil rights icon Bruce Boynton, who helped inspire the Freedom Riders movement when he ordered at a whites only section of a restaurant, has died. He was 83.
Tributes are flowing for Dan Kirsch, a leader and organizer in Charlotte's LGBTQ community, who died suddenly Friday.The Charlotte Observer reported he…
Something big is missing from Charlotte’s festival scene Saturday. The annual Taste of the Lowcountry event is on hiatus after 16 years. The man who…
MORE NATIONAL & INTERNATIONAL OBITUARIES
Hammerin' Hank Aaron has died. The right-handed slugger was one of baseball's best all time hitters. As fierce as he was on the field, he was champion for civil rights off the field.
An Air Force investigation revealed that the left engine of the aircraft failed. The two pilots onboard mistakenly shut down the right engine and were unable to glide back to base.
Hank Aaron, one of the best hitters in baseball history, has died at age 86. Aaron became the home run leader after passing Babe Ruth in 1974 — a record that would stand for 33 years.
This month, 67 year old Alicia Ugartechea < > of Hot Springs, Ark. died of COVID-19. She is one of the more than 400,000 people who have died from COVID-19 in the United States.
Don Sutton played most of his 23-year Major League playing career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1998.
The Rev. John Wilkins of Hunters Chapel in Mississippi spent his life performing gospel blues in and out of the church. He died of COVID-19 at age 76.
Pang Xiong Sirirathasuk Sikoun was a Philadelphia artist and keeper of Hmong embroidery tradition. She died from COVID-19 at age 76.
We continue to remember some of the nearly 400,000 people who died in the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic. Florinda Flores, 85, a beloved grandmother in Roswell, N.M., died last month.
The famous — even infamous — producer, famed for his "Wall of Sound," died Saturday in prison. He produced records for The Ronettes, Ike and Tina Turner as well as The Beatles, among many others.
Miami is mourning the death of a legal pioneer. Osvaldo Soto successfully fought for the repeal of an "English-only" law in Miami-Dade County. He has died at age 91.
Fischbacher died just months after his magic partner Roy Horn died of COVID-19 related complications in May.
Howard Johnson, an American jazz musician known for his mastery of tuba and baritone saxophone, has died at age 79. NPR remembers his life and legacy.