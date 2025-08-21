Motorsports legend 'Humpy' Wheeler dies

Howard Augustine "Humpy" Wheeler Jr., who ran Charlotte Motor Speedway for 35 years, has died at the age of 86.

Charlotte Motor Speedway announced his death Thursday, and said Wheeler died the day before of natural causes. He was hired in 1975 by Bruton Smith, the speedway's founder and longtime owner, and his fan-centered gimmicks, attractions and events earned him the moniker "the P.T. Barnum of motorsports."

"Humpy not only made his mark with publicity, but also with a laser focus toward the fans. He would often tell his staff to pay attention to 'the three Ts — tickets, traffic and toilets' in order to ensure fans have the best possible experience. He would also say it was our job to put a little 'technicolor in people’s black-and-white lives,'" speedway officials said in a statement.

A Belmont native known for his extravagant and often fiery pre-race shows at the track in Concord, Wheeler was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame earlier this year as the Landmark Award winner for outstanding contributions to the sport. In his induction speech, he spoke of the connection between his style and racing's roots.

"Well, that's what makes racing is people would step up and say hey we're gonna have some fun this afternoon or tonight and that's what I wanted to do," he said. His pre-race "stunts," as Wheeler called them, involved everything from school buses jumping cars and crashing to boxing matches, military exercises with artillery pieces and a giant "Robosaurus" turning cars into twisted metal with its claws.

Wheeler became known for his practical marketing acumen as well, including his idea to add lights to the entire speedway for NASCAR's first night race in 1992. Charlotte Motor Speedway was the first track to build condominiums on-site under Wheeler.

Humpy spoke with WFAE's StoryCorps Local in 2024, accompanied by his daughter Patti Wheeler. A motorsport broadcast executive, Patti was present to witness and chronicle the sport's growth and transformation over the years. At StoryCorps they spoke about Humpy's initial foray into the racing world, and one particular moment that stood out in a long career.

And throughout his career and after, Wheeler wasn't afraid to ruffle feathers. He joined Charlotte Talks in 2013 to talk about NASCAR's struggles at the time. He spoke about how those in positions of power in NASCAR "got too fancy and messed up" the sport.

