The StoryCorps Mobile Tour stopped in Charlotte in April and May 2024. These are some of the stories people shared. StoryCorps is a national nonprofit that records, preserves and shares the stories of everyday people. Since 2003, they have recorded over 80,000 interviews, amassing the largest collection of human voices in their archive at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress.
A local motorsport legend shares a favorite memory with his daughter
Howard Augustine "Humpy" Wheeler Jr. ran Charlotte Motor Speedway for 35 years. Over that time, Wheeler became known for his marketing acumen, including his idea to add lights to the entire speedway for NASCAR's first night race in 1992. His daughter, Patti, was there for most of it.
A motorsport broadcast executive, Patti was present to witness and chronicle the sports' growth and transformation over the years. At StoryCorps they spoke about Humpy's initial foray into the racing world, and one particular moment that stood out in a long career.
The StoryCorps Mobile Tour is made possible by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Support for StoryCorps' Charlotte visit was provided by Johnson & Wales University.