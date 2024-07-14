A local motorsport legend shares a favorite memory with his daughter

Howard Augustine "Humpy" Wheeler Jr. ran Charlotte Motor Speedway for 35 years. Over that time, Wheeler became known for his marketing acumen, including his idea to add lights to the entire speedway for NASCAR's first night race in 1992. His daughter, Patti, was there for most of it.

A motorsport broadcast executive, Patti was present to witness and chronicle the sports' growth and transformation over the years. At StoryCorps they spoke about Humpy's initial foray into the racing world, and one particular moment that stood out in a long career.

