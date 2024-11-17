-
Nominees for several key Cabinet posts in the new administration of President-elect Trump caught officials in Washington off guard and ignited a firestorm of criticism — not all of it from Democrats.
-
President-elect Trump won landslide support in much of farm country, but his embrace of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his plan for a tariff fight with China alarms many farmers and agriculture experts.
-
Telehealth providers say requests for the pills have spiked since the election. Patients and doctors worry what a Trump presidency could mean for medical abortion and emergency contraception.
-
Health care policy experts say a Trump administration may choose to make spending cuts to Medicaid and some health care programs in the Affordable Care Act.
-
President-elect Trump promised to close the Department of Education. We asked several education policy experts what the impacts of doing so would mean for students and the country.
-
President-elect Trump announced a "Department of Government Efficiency," or DOGE, that will be led by Tesla CEO Elon Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, focused on shrinking the federal government.
-
The National Institutes of Health, the crown jewel of biomedical research in the U.S., could face big changes under the new Trump administration, some fueled by pandemic-era criticisms of the agency.
-
Andrew Selee of the Migration Policy Institute tells NPR that President-elect Donald Trump could begin his focus on newer arrivals and other immigrants on shaky legal grounds.
-
Chinese business people may be able to find creative ways to avoid U.S. tariffs, but for Beijing, its concerns for the incoming Trump presidency go beyond trade.
-
The former president's pending return to the White House could alter the very nature of Medicare, the nearly 60-year-old federal health care program.