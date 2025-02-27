© 2025 WFAE

Changing of the Guard
The transition to President Donald Trump's second administration will have far-reaching implications at the national, state and local levels. "Changing of the Guard" highlights news from WFAE, NPR and partner news sites to help you understand the changes in the new Trump administration — and how it will affect your community.

Haitians in Charlotte face uncertainty as Trump reverses temporary protected status extension

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published February 27, 2025 at 5:32 AM EST
The flag of Haiti.
Wikimedia Commons
Haitian flag.

The Trump administration reversed a Biden-era decision last week to extend temporary protected status for Haitians residing in the U.S., which gives them legal status safe from deportation.

The TPS designation for Haiti now expires in August, instead of February 2026. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the Trump administration is “returning TPS to its original status: temporary.”

DHS says more than 500,000 Haitians either have or are eligible for TPS under the new designation. More than 12,000 Haitians, some on TPS, live in North Carolina.

Carl Pierre, a Charlotte-based Haitian-American immigration attorney, says many Haitians who may lose their TPS designation have resided in the U.S. for years.

"They may not have family members that are still there in Haiti at the time so they'll be going back to strangers," Pierre said. "They would be going back to an area that's unfamiliar to them. It is very dangerous for them to go back."

Pierre says Haitians who are at risk of losing their TPS status have alternatives like seeking asylum or exploring family-based petitions.

Tags
Race & Equity ImmigrationTPSTrump second administration
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
