North Carolina joins lawsuit challenging Trump administration move to halt CFPB funding

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson is joining a multistate lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s plan to halt funding for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Jackson is among 22 attorneys general suing over the decision, arguing the administration does not have the authority to effectively shut down the consumer watchdog agency. In a statement, Jackson said “no agency official has the authority to override” Congress, which created the CFPB to regulate financial institutions and protect consumers.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau was established after the 2008 financial crisis to oversee banks, lenders and other financial companies, and to enforce consumer protection laws.

The lawsuit asks a federal court to order the bureau to request its funding from the Federal Reserve, as outlined in federal law.

The Trump administration has not yet publicly responded to the lawsuit.