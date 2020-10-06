In a week "unlike any other" featuring "the most important election of our lives," let us remember there will be events that are legitimately extraordinary. Actual records will in fact be broken.
Follow the latest news and information about voting and the 2020 election, including essential information about how to vote during a pandemic and more.
Data show on-time delivery of first-class mail continues to lag, including in many swing states.
Rules in several key states don't allow election workers to begin processing or counting mail-in ballots until Election Day, so the winners may not be declared for days.
Here's a primer from our Life Kit parenting team.
More than 4 million North Carolina voters have already cast their ballot, as early voting draws to a close on Saturday, Oct. 31. But after a flurry of lawsuits around absentee ballots in the state, a small pool of voters is struggling to fix problems with their ballots before Election Day.
Either presidential candidate could win North Carolina in this upcoming election. But a Trump or Biden win could come down to the number of Black voters.
After NBA players stopped play to protest racial justice issues over the summer, they resumed with a commitment from owners: to turn their arenas into voting precincts. Go inside one of them.
Voters who live in Charlotte city limits are being asked if they want to approve bonds that would help fund transportation and housing initiatives. Here's what to know before you head to the polls.
Hoaxes and misleading posts aimed at depressing turnout have spread on social media. Experts say it outpaces 2016, when Black voters were the top target of Russian-backed disinformation.
County Elections Director: More Than 85% Of Mecklenburg Ballots Will Have Been Cast Before Election DayMore than half of registered voters in North Carolina have already cast their ballots as early voting wraps up Saturday. Absentee by-mail ballots are still coming in and the state can count them until Nov. 12 as long as they're postmarked by Election Day. Joining WFAE's "Morning Edition" co-host Lisa Worf as part of our weekly check-in is Mecklenburg County elections director Michael Dickerson.
State election officials say about 144,000 people voted curbside between Oct. 15 and Oct. 28.