Project 2025 architect launches Senate bid, challenge to Lindsey Graham

A chief architect of Project 2025 is launching a Republican primary challenge to Sen. Lindsey Graham in South Carolina.

WCSC reports Paul Dans is joining a crowded field that will test the loyalties of President Donald Trump and his MAGA movement in next year’s midterm election.

Dans said the Trump administration’s federal workforce reductions and cuts to federal programs are what he had hoped for in drafting Project 2025. But he said there’s “more work to do,” particularly in the Senate.

Other candidates, including Republican former South Carolina Lt. Gov. André Bauer, a wealthy developer, and Democratic challenger Dr. Annie Andrews.