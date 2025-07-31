© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WFAE's HD signals are impaired. Learn more.
NEWS BRIEFS

Project 2025 architect launches Senate bid, challenge to Lindsey Graham

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published July 31, 2025 at 10:59 AM EDT

A chief architect of Project 2025 is launching a Republican primary challenge to Sen. Lindsey Graham in South Carolina.

WCSC reports Paul Dans is joining a crowded field that will test the loyalties of President Donald Trump and his MAGA movement in next year’s midterm election.

Dans said the Trump administration’s federal workforce reductions and cuts to federal programs are what he had hoped for in drafting Project 2025. But he said there’s “more work to do,” particularly in the Senate.

Other candidates, including Republican former South Carolina Lt. Gov. André Bauer, a wealthy developer, and Democratic challenger Dr. Annie Andrews.
Politics
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports