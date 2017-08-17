FAQ City
"FAQ City" is an online, broadcast and podcast series that invites the community to help shape our news coverage. Send us your question, and we may answer it on an upcoming episode. Claire Donnelly is the new host of "FAQ City." The series was previously hosted by Nick de la Canal.
School looks different for most students these days because of the coronavirus pandemic. But whether classes are in person or online, a lot of Charlotte-area high schools start very early in the morning.
Carolyn Osberger's desire to support Black-owned businesses lead her to food trucks. Charlotte has at least 125 food trucks and they serve all kinds of cuisine: dumplings, tacos, barbecue, empanadas, curry, wings, ice cream.
Editor's note: A version of this story was originally published in January 2020.For years, people in Concord have heard a tale that the city is built on…
It’s hurricane season in the Atlantic, and scientists say this year could be one of the busiest on record. We’ve already had a record number of named…
If you’ve ever looked at the Charlotte skyline at night, you might have noticed that sometimes all of the buildings are lit up the same color — all red…
It’s been about two months since protests first erupted in Charlotte over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Here, across the U.S. and the…
Schools in Charlotte and across North Carolina have been closed since mid-March because of the coronavirus. Online classes became the new norm. Many…
People in North Carolina are now required to wear face masks in many public places. It’s part of an executive order issued by Gov. Roy Cooper that takes…
Few Charlotteans may remember Earle Village, the public housing community built in First Ward just outside uptown. It was a bustling community that…
This weekend... this week... this month... has been a lot.Monday night marked the fourth night of protests in Charlotte as a wave of nationwide protests…