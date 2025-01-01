© 2025 WFAE

WFAE Day Sponsor Program

Make your special day unforgettable and fund local news. Become a WFAE day sponsor with your message on our airwaves.

For years, our Day Sponsor program has been one of the most cherished ways listeners can celebrate a birthday, anniversary, milestone—or simply share a message of gratitude—with the WFAE community. With a donation of $1,500, your personal message is read on-air four times during your sponsored day, at approximately 8:18 a.m., 11:18 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 7:18 p.m.

Your $1,500 donation is tax-deductible and helps ensure WFAE remains a trusted, locally-focused news source for the Charlotte region.

Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or honoring someone you love, Day Sponsorships are a powerful way to share your story while supporting the station you rely on.

Please note:

  • Requested dates are not guaranteed, but we will do our best to accommodate or work with you on the best alternative date.
  • Commercial or political announcements are not accepted.
  • Messages must be 15 seconds or less in duration, using a reasonably moderate speaking speed similar to other on-air messages.

Click here to request your Day Sponsorship!

*To ensure this program continues to support WFAE’s mission at the level our community needs, the Day Sponsor donation has been updated from $500 to $1,500. This is the first adjustment in over a decade and reflects both the value of the on-air time and the vital role listener support plays in funding our independent journalism.

Sample messages:

  • Today's WFAE Day Sponsor is Dr. Fred Smith, wishing his wife Mary a happy 32nd anniversary.
  • Today's WFAE Day Sponsor is Karen Jones. Her donation is in honor of everyone who is curious and seeking to learn, no matter their age.
  • Today's WFAE Day Sponsor is Jan Johnson, who wishes her twin daughters, Sally and Suzie, a happy birthday!

Minimum of $1,500 Donation acceptable via:

  • EFT (Bank Account)  
  • Credit/Debit Card     
  • Check payable to WFAE