WFAE Day Sponsor Program
For years, our Day Sponsor program has been one of the most cherished ways listeners can celebrate a birthday, anniversary, milestone—or simply share a message of gratitude—with the WFAE community. With a donation of $1,500, your personal message is read on-air four times during your sponsored day, at approximately 8:18 a.m., 11:18 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 7:18 p.m.
Your $1,500 donation is tax-deductible and helps ensure WFAE remains a trusted, locally-focused news source for the Charlotte region.
Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or honoring someone you love, Day Sponsorships are a powerful way to share your story while supporting the station you rely on.
Please note:
- Requested dates are not guaranteed, but we will do our best to accommodate or work with you on the best alternative date.
- Commercial or political announcements are not accepted.
- Messages must be 15 seconds or less in duration, using a reasonably moderate speaking speed similar to other on-air messages.
Click here to request your Day Sponsorship!
*To ensure this program continues to support WFAE’s mission at the level our community needs, the Day Sponsor donation has been updated from $500 to $1,500. This is the first adjustment in over a decade and reflects both the value of the on-air time and the vital role listener support plays in funding our independent journalism.
Sample messages:
- Today's WFAE Day Sponsor is Dr. Fred Smith, wishing his wife Mary a happy 32nd anniversary.
- Today's WFAE Day Sponsor is Karen Jones. Her donation is in honor of everyone who is curious and seeking to learn, no matter their age.
- Today's WFAE Day Sponsor is Jan Johnson, who wishes her twin daughters, Sally and Suzie, a happy birthday!
Minimum of $1,500 Donation acceptable via:
- EFT (Bank Account)
- Credit/Debit Card
- Check payable to WFAE