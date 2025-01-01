WFAE Day Sponsor Program

For years, our Day Sponsor program has been one of the most cherished ways listeners can celebrate a birthday, anniversary, milestone—or simply share a message of gratitude—with the WFAE community. With a donation of $1,500, your personal message is read on-air four times during your sponsored day, at approximately 8:18 a.m., 11:18 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 7:18 p.m.

Your $1,500 donation is tax-deductible and helps ensure WFAE remains a trusted, locally-focused news source for the Charlotte region.

Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or honoring someone you love, Day Sponsorships are a powerful way to share your story while supporting the station you rely on.

Please note:



Requested dates are not guaranteed, but we will do our best to accommodate or work with you on the best alternative date.

Commercial or political announcements are not accepted.

Messages must be 15 seconds or less in duration, using a reasonably moderate speaking speed similar to other on-air messages.

Click here to request your Day Sponsorship!

*To ensure this program continues to support WFAE’s mission at the level our community needs, the Day Sponsor donation has been updated from $500 to $1,500. This is the first adjustment in over a decade and reflects both the value of the on-air time and the vital role listener support plays in funding our independent journalism.

Sample messages:



Today's WFAE Day Sponsor is Dr. Fred Smith, wishing his wife Mary a happy 32nd anniversary.

Today's WFAE Day Sponsor is Karen Jones. Her donation is in honor of everyone who is curious and seeking to learn, no matter their age.

Today's WFAE Day Sponsor is Jan Johnson, who wishes her twin daughters, Sally and Suzie, a happy birthday!

Minimum of $1,500 Donation acceptable via:

