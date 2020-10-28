When Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools revealed that this year’s enrollment was down by almost 7,000 students, the drop of almost 5% seemed shocking. Officials had suspected the all-remote opening would send some families in search of other options, but they didn’t anticipate that many.
-
Several Charlotte-area school districts, bracing for wind and rain from Hurricane Zeta, announced Wednesday night that students and staff will work from home Thursday.
-
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will launch a renaming process for Barringer Academic Center on Wednesday after learning that it's named for three advocates of white supremacy.
-
It's impossible to quantify exactly how many teachers in North Carolina have been denied the option to teach remotely during the coronavirus pandemic, as decisions are changing every day, but it's very likely in the thousands.
-
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders will discuss Wednesday whether rising community spread of COVID-19 should stand in the way of K-5 students returning to schools Nov. 2.
-
Unionville Elementary School in Monroe is closed for two weeks because an employee and a student have tested positive for the coronavirus.
-
North Carolina will elect a new superintendent of public education next week, with Democrat Jen Mangrum and Republican Catherine Truitt vying for a post with no incumbent. It’s a job with limited power and a history of controversy.
-
Following other campuses trying to contain the spread of COVID-19, North Carolina State University will delay the spring semester's start and eliminate spring break.
-
Charlotte-Mecklenburg high school students who are taking certain math, English and science courses this semester will have to report to their schools for state exams in December, even if they signed up for the district’s Full Remote Academy to avoid exposure to the coronavirus.
-
Charlotte-Mecklenburg elementary students have been learning remotely since August, but about 100 of them ride a school bus every morning to a place that looks and sounds a lot like school.
-
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston has been diagnosed with Bell's palsy after displaying symptoms of facial paralysis at a staff meeting Tuesday morning.
-
The latest Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools COVID-19 report indicates some measures are getting worse as the return of elementary students nears. But an official says the one that looks the worst isn't really a problem.
-
When a 9-year-old blames someone else for a bad test grade, parents might be skeptical. But in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, it may well be true.