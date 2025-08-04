© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

York County, other SC districts return to school

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published August 4, 2025 at 9:31 AM EDT

Monday the first day of school for many in South Carolina and students across York County are among those back in class. All four York County districts and Chester County schools started back Monday. Lancaster County schools start Aug. 12.

The Fort Mill district opened Flint Hill Elementary School on Monday and they’ll have a new Superintendent. Grey Young was hired from within to replace long-time Superintendent Chuck Epps. The Rock Hill Herald reports that last week, Fort Mill announced there won’t be guards directing traffic in front of schools, after a third-party vendor informed the district it couldn’t provide them.

The Rock Hill district hired Deborah Elder to replace Tommy Schmolze, who retired in January, for the top job. Elder was chief operating officer with the Iowa Department of Education. In York, Heath Branham replaces Kelly Coxe after her retirement. Coxe led the York district for six years.
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer's University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he's covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
