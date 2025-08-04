York County, other SC districts return to school

Monday the first day of school for many in South Carolina and students across York County are among those back in class. All four York County districts and Chester County schools started back Monday. Lancaster County schools start Aug. 12.

The Fort Mill district opened Flint Hill Elementary School on Monday and they’ll have a new Superintendent. Grey Young was hired from within to replace long-time Superintendent Chuck Epps. The Rock Hill Herald reports that last week, Fort Mill announced there won’t be guards directing traffic in front of schools, after a third-party vendor informed the district it couldn’t provide them.

The Rock Hill district hired Deborah Elder to replace Tommy Schmolze, who retired in January, for the top job. Elder was chief operating officer with the Iowa Department of Education. In York, Heath Branham replaces Kelly Coxe after her retirement. Coxe led the York district for six years.