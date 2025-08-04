© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte City Council moving forward with $25 million NASCAR Hall of Fame renovations

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published August 4, 2025 at 3:34 PM EDT

The Charlotte City Council’s economic development committee Monday approved a plan to spend $25 million renovating the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

The hall plans to move the gift shop and cafe, and build more event space. The money will come from a special 2% tax on hotel rooms that’s dedicated for the city owned hall.

City Council member Ed Driggs said he is pleased with the 15-year-old hall's performance.

"The number of visitors is somewhat in excess of 200,000 if I remember right. And that trend has been favorable, right?" he said.

The hall was supposed to average about 400,000 visitors a year, but hasn’t met those pre-construction projections.
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter.
