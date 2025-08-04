Chipmaker closing Greensboro plant

A Greensboro-based company that makes semiconductors will close its factory in the city. Qorvo makes chips for Apple and other technology companies. Grant Brown is Chief Financial Officer. He spoke to investors on a conference call last week.

"In order to transfer our stock filter production out of North Carolina, we have begun to bring up a new production line in our Texas location, and will be working closely with customers to ensure a seamless transition," he said.

Qorvo warned earlier this year that it was seeing a decline in revenue because of growing demand for high-end Android phones. The company employs about 14-hundred people in Greensboro. It's also closing a factory in Costa Rica.