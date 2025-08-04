© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WFAE's HD signals are impaired. Learn more.
NEWS BRIEFS

Chipmaker closing Greensboro plant

WFAE | By WUNC
Published August 4, 2025 at 3:31 PM EDT

A Greensboro-based company that makes semiconductors will close its factory in the city. Qorvo makes chips for Apple and other technology companies. Grant Brown is Chief Financial Officer. He spoke to investors on a conference call last week.

"In order to transfer our stock filter production out of North Carolina, we have begun to bring up a new production line in our Texas location, and will be working closely with customers to ensure a seamless transition," he said.

Qorvo warned earlier this year that it was seeing a decline in revenue because of growing demand for high-end Android phones. The company employs about 14-hundred people in Greensboro. It's also closing a factory in Costa Rica.
Business
WUNC
See stories by WUNC