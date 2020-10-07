© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Business

holiday shopping bags stock
Unsplash
Business
BizWorthy: Vendors Struggle With Cancellation Of Big Charlotte Holiday Expos
Marshall Terry
,
The holidays are just around the corner. Normally that would mean large holiday expos like the annual Southern Christmas Show in Charlotte and Christmas Made in the South in Concord. But like other large events, they’ve been canceled because of the pandemic.
Boeing will be laying off thousands of additional employees as the airplane manufacturer continues to lose money due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Business
Citing 'Devastating' Pandemic Impact, Boeing To Lay Off 7,000 More Workers
David Schaper
,
cooper.jpg
NC Department of Public Safety
Politics
Gov. Cooper Expands Protections For Renters Facing Eviction
Nick de la Canal
,
Load More
MORE BUSINESS & ECONOMY NEWS