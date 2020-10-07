The holidays are just around the corner. Normally that would mean large holiday expos like the annual Southern Christmas Show in Charlotte and Christmas Made in the South in Concord. But like other large events, they’ve been canceled because of the pandemic.
-
The Dow tumbled more than 900 points as COVID-19 cases surge in the United States and Europe, while next week's election is only adding to the uncertainty over the economy.
-
The long-planned redevelopment of the old Eastland Mall site in east Charlotte will require public investment of $50 million to $54 million, city officials say. Meanwhile, Charlotte's MLS team will locate only its youth academy headquarters there. And city incentives to the team and Panthers have shrunk.
-
The coronavirus pandemic hasn't slowed down the sales of Halloween costumes in the Charlotte area, despite health officials' recommendations to avoid trick-or-treating or large gatherings. The Charlotte Ledger Business Journal's Tony Mecia checks in with WFAE's Marshall Terry on that and other business news this week.
-
The employees' alleged actions were outside of their work responsibilities and do not involve Wells Fargo's customers, the company said. The bank says it's cooperating with law enforcement.
-
Atrium Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health last week announced they’ve officially completed their merger. A big part of the combined new hospital system is building a medical school in Charlotte.
-
Dominion Energy said Wednesday that a wind-energy pilot project off the Virginia coast is ready for commercial service. The utility wants to make the port of Hampton Roads the hub for building future offshore wind projects along the East Coast. But North Carolina also has its eye on that business.
-
At least four of the Charlotte area's top banks have signed on to the Time To Vote initiative, pledging to give employees up to three hours of paid time off to vote in the election.
-
Not all South Carolina restaurants are reopening at full capacity, despite getting the green light from Governor Henry McMaster.
-
A development planned for Ballantyne is more than just a "park" — it's a "stream park." WFAE's "Morning Edition" co-host Lisa Worf checks in with the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter's Tony Mecia in our weekly BizWorthy segment.
-
North Carolina will move into Phase 3 of reopening on Friday. That means bars can reopen for the first time in six months, but only outdoors and only at…
-
Charlotte's hospitals are returning to normal. Atrium Health and Novant Health both say they're now seeing the same number of patients they were before…
-
NEW YORK — Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf apologized Wednesday for comments he made about the difficulty of finding qualified Black executives.Scharf said…
MORE BUSINESS & ECONOMY NEWS