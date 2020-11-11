Marshall TerryCo-Host, WFAE's Morning Edition
Also in this week's BizWorthy: We look at whether an increase in COVID-19 patients is leading to some elective surgeries being postponed, and we get an update on a property dispute between a former Charlotte congressman and a local CEO.
Most are ready to forget 2020 and not look back. But for the next few minutes, we are going to look back, specifically at the year in Charlotte business news.
The Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation Department may change its plan for a section of a greenway in south Charlotte after residents said they don't want their neighborhood off Carmel Road to be linked to the trail. WFAE's Marshall Terry talks with the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter's Tony Mecia about that and other business stories this week.
Restaurants and retail businesses in North Carolina face more coronavirus restrictions beginning Friday under a modified stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Roy Cooper this week. They'll have to close by 10 p.m. and restaurants must stop serving alcohol by 9 p.m. How much will this affect the bottom line?
Like most businesses, the film industry has suffered during the pandemic. The North Carolina Film Office said productions statewide are expected to spend about a third less this year than they did last year. Film spending in the Charlotte region, though, actually increased slightly this year to $20 million, according to the Charlotte Regional Film Commission.
Gaston County has sued the Gaston Gazette over a story the newspaper published last week which the county says was defamatory.
Charlotte native Patrick Williams was picked 4th overall in the NBA Draft on Wednesday night by the Chicago Bulls.
You’ve probably noticed TV has looked a little different since Election Day. That’s because the airwaves are now free of political ads. While those ads can be overwhelming for viewers, they’re big windfalls for stations. And that bump was especially important this year since the pandemic has caused a drop in TV ad revenue.
The Charlotte City Council on Monday night approved plans for an industrial development in western Mecklenburg County that's expected to bring 1,000 jobs. The council voted 7-4 in favor of plans by The Keith Corporation to build 1.5 million square feet of industrial space near I-85 and Moores Chapel Road.
Nine county boards of elections in North Carolina are meeting this week to finish certification of their votes in this month’s election, also called canvass.