McAdenville is known as Christmas Town around the Charlotte region for its light displays every December. But one family's adding Halloween to the mix — and letting visitors control the show.
Some students in Charlotte don't have reliable access to Wi-Fi, and have had to camp outside library branches for virtual learning during the pandemic. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is doing what it can to provide support during this unprecedented time of remote schooling.
Going out to eat just isn't the same during the coronavirus pandemic. But Charlotte Black Restaurant Week is forging ahead, letting restaurants participate for free and implementing safety guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Artist Dammit Wesley and his business partner, Will Jenkins, are embracing the opportunity they now have to show the Charlotte art world that creators can look just like them: Black men who are successful entrepreneurs and see the world differently than their white counterparts.
The pandemic has been devastating to many in the service industry. Some restaurants and bars were forced to close permanently. But others in Charlotte were able to launch businesses during a recession and widespread safety restrictions.
