Take a deep breath: Charlotte SHOUT! returns this weekend

One of Charlotte's biggest arts and culture events returns this weekend with a flood of performances, special events, and larger-than-life art installations.

Founded in 2019, Charlotte SHOUT! has become a signature multiweek event, transforming uptown Charlotte into an art-lover's playground.

Some memorable installations from previous years include the ever popular light-up seesaws in First Ward Park, also an 80-seat amphitheater created entirely from old pianos, and an uptown alleyway repainted with some 30 murals (which remains in uptown as a permanent attraction — just look up "Luminous Lane" on your GPS.)

This year's festival runs from April 4 through April 20, and promises more than 200 events spread across 17 days.

There is a lot going on — too much to fit into one article. The festival's main organizer, Charlotte Center City Partners, has provided a list of some new and returning events this year.

For a full calendar of events, visit the Charlotte SHOUT! website.

Nick de la Canal / WFAE The alleyway known as "Luminous Lane" is a half block away from Tryon Street in between 3rd and 4th Streets in uptown Charlotte.

New this year

· CanStruction — A live competition where engineering and design industry groups create stunning CanArt® sculptures using full cans of food, later donated to Second Harvest to help feed the hungry. Bank of America’s Founders Hall.

· Queen’s Greens — A completely reimagined space featuring nine fully functional mini golf holes with obstacles designed by local artists. Wells Fargo Plaza.

· Oracle — Larger-than-life inflatable characters that interact with visitors using AI-powered voice features. Talk with Apollo & Athena! Oracles from the Planet Claire, have traveled across the universe to chat with you about love and friendship. Check them out at ImaginOn.

· EdgeFest — A celebration of spray paint, local artists, and community, where artists create stunning masterpieces live. First Ward Park.

· Mi Casa, Your Casa 2.0 — A vibrant, interactive installation by Esrawe + Cadena featuring glowing red-frame houses with swings, inviting visitors to engage with public spaces in a unique way. First Ward Park.

· A Stitch in Time Fashion Film — Located in the SHOUT! Lounge or WFAE for the entirety of Charlotte SHOUT! Festival. We invite you to view the first of its kind, “A Stitch in Time” — a fashion film produced by fashion designers, Alex Lieberman and Will White, featuring the looks on display during this year’s Fashion Row located in the Overstreet Mall.

Returning this year

· Eggs on Parade — A baker's dozen of beautifully and uniquely designed, larger-than-life Easter eggs created by 13 different local artists. The Green.

· Pianodrome — The first amphitheater in the United States made completely out of 40 recycled pianos will host concerts, piano lessons, and more at a brand-new home inside the Wells Fargo Atrium.

· E/motion — Interactive light up see-saws that mimic the sensations of surging water. E/motion was created by Olivier Landreville in collaboration with Serge Maheu. First Ward Park.

· Musical performances by dozens of Charlotte- and North Carolina-based musicians or bands in two locations, including the main stage at Victoria Yards.

· Fashion Icons — Ornately adorned mannequins featuring signature looks from the best of the best design talent in Charlotte. This year’s theme, “A Stitch in Time,” allows the designers to use their talents to display works on the mannequins supplied to them while drawing inspiration from a specific period of time relevant to fashion past, present or future. Located in the Overstreet Mall, aka the SHOUT! HUB.

· !cons — These giant exclamation points, each designed by a local artist, showcase creative and unique interpretations of the Charlotte SHOUT! theme: conservation. Find seven !cons located in Fifth Third Bank Lobby.

· Temple of Change – At Bank of America Plaza you will find the Temple of Change, an interactive art project designed to honor the changes in our world and personal lives. A nondenominational temple, adorned with stained-glass-like windows, lush greenery and lighting. A place where participants can leave their hopes, dreams and remembrances to honor loved ones.

· SHOUT! Lounge — Step into the SHOUT! Lounge, a nostalgic nod to the lively '90s mall experience, reimagined with local flair. Browse 16 artist-run shops, enjoy small bites, and experience live entertainment, face painting and interactive art. With a looping movie projection and an art vending machine, it’s a vibrant hub of creativity and community.

· CMS Art Gallery at UNCC CO-LAB – All that K-12 CMS Visual Arts has to offer including drawing, painting, ceramics, printmaking, photography and digital media art! Thursday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Charlotte SHOUT! also features three festivals-within-the-festival

April 3-8, The Charlotte Ideas Festival, curated by The Charlotte Center for the Humanities and Civic Imagination, will showcase leading thinkers and innovators. Featured speakers include award-winning technologist Noelle Russell on the future of AI; astrophysicist and musician Matt Russo on the sounds of the cosmos; and best-selling authors Ann Patchett and Kevin Wilson for a special evening conversation. Located at Carolina Theatre.

April 4-5, Carolina BBQ Festival, organized by Sweet Lew’s BBQ and Let’s Meet CLT. Enjoy tastings from top pitmasters, live music, local vendors and an onsite brick pit showcasing whole hog cooking, with drinks available for purchase. Located at Victoria Yards.

April 12 - 13, Charlotte StrEATS celebrates the chefs and restaurants in Charlotte’s culinary scene. Also returning this year, StrEATs Uncorked will celebrate North Carolina wine on April 4. Charlotte StrEATs is hosted by Unpretentious Palate and Carben Events. Located at Gateway Village.

Charlotte Center Partners is a WFAE underwriter, but we cover it the same as any organization.