WFAE Fund Drives FAQ

Public media relies on funding from a variety of sources, none more important than those right here in our local community! WFAE listeners contribute nearly two-thirds of our yearly revenue. Local businesses and philanthropic organizations contribute another roughly 20%. We also receive some yearly grant funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and other sources.

On-air fundraising campaigns are the cost-effective way for us to engage with our audience, inform listeners about how public radio functions, and ask for financial support to help cover the increasing cost of providing a critical service to the community. These campaigns give listeners an opportunity to contribute to the station's sustainability and help ensure the continuation of high-quality programming.

WFAE Thank-you Gifts — March 2024

“ALL DRINKS CONSIDERED” STANLEY CUP

We're excited to bring you a special thank-you gift to our valued donors: The Stanley Cup. This 30oz. tumbler is a perfect companion for your daily commute, outdoor excursions or just enjoying a drink at home. The double-walled, vacuum-insulated tumbler keeps “All Drinks Considered” hot or cold for hours. Choose this as your thank-you gift and you'll receive one (1) WFAE Stanley 30oz. Tumbler.

DONATION LEVEL: Min $50/month (or a one-time gift of $600+)

“BUT FIRST ... THE NEWS” T-SHIRT

Introducing our exclusive “But First ... The News” t-shirt! Featuring the phrase heard hourly on WFAE, this wearable treasure isn't just a piece of fabric, but a symbol of your undying love for public radio. Choose this as your thank-you gift and you'll receive one (1) T-shirt. Sizes XS-3XL

DONATION LEVEL: Min $20/month (or one-time gift of $240+)

SKYLINE SUSTAINER T-SHIRT

Sustaining Members, this t-shirt is perfect for you! This blue shirt features the iconic Charlotte skyline in green and identifies you as a Sustaining Member of WFAE. It's 100% pre-shrunk combed cotton, this shirt will grab attention wherever you go, sparking riveting conversations and reminding everyone that quality journalism deserves your unwavering dedication. Choose this as your thank-you gift and you'll receive one (1) t-shirt. Sizes XS-3XL

DONATION LEVEL: Min $20/month ONLY

NEW YORK TIMES GAMES SUBSCRIPTION

If you love playing the NYT Crossword Puzzle, Wordle or any other brain games you'll love a one-year subscription as your Thank-You Gift!

NEW YORK TIMES COOKING SUBSCRIPTION

If you have a passion for cooking or recipes, you'll want to choose a one-year subscription to the NYT Cooking app as your thank-you gift!

DONATION LEVEL: Min $30/month (or one-time gift of $360+)

WFAE STICKER SIX-PACK

Elevate your sticker collection with our exclusive six-pack! This pack features stickers from locally-produced shows "Charlotte Talks" and "Southbound," plus a new WFAE design that pays tribute to the diverse landscapes we cover — from the mountains to the coast. Also included are stickers from NPR favorites "Morning Edition," "All Things Considered" and "Wait Wait, Don't Tell Me!" (stickers may change due to availability). Support public radio and add a touch of flair to your belongings with the sticker six-pack.

DONATION LEVEL: Min $10/month (or one-time gift of $1