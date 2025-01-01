WFAE Giveaway Guidelines

General/Ticket Giveaway Contest Rules for WFAE:

A donation is not required to enter, nor is a donation required to be selected as the winning recipient. A donation will not increase the chances of winning.

Who is eligible to enter:

Contests are offered only in the United States to legal residents of the U.S. Employees of WFAE and their immediate families are ineligible to enter. Must be 18 years of age to enter.

How to enter:

Complete the donation form on the day of the contest or email membership@wfae.org expressing your contest entry. Limited to one entry per person regardless of entry method. Multiple entries and incomplete entries will be disqualified.

Prize winner selection:

Winner(s) will be selected in a random drawing from all entries received. Winner will be notified by phone or email. If winners cannot be contacted or refuses the prize, an alternate winner will be selected by the same method. Winners within the past 60 days will be disqualified and an alternate winner will be selected.

Entrants consent to the use of their names on the air and/or online in the event they win.

Conditions:

By entering, entrants agree to these official rules; all decisions by WFAE shall be final. Noncompliance with the official rules will result in disqualification.

Prizes are not redeemable for cash and are not transferrable.

All costs and expenses not specifically listed in the prize description are the responsibility of the winner, including all federal, state and local taxes which apply.

In the event the prize becomes unavailable, WFAE reserves the right to substitute a prize of comparable or greater value.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

WFAE and its contest sponsors are not responsible for error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operations or transmission, theft, destruction, unauthorized access to or alterations of entry materials, or for technical, network, telephone, computer, hardware or software malfunctions or malfunctions of broadcast transmission or reception. WFAE and its sponsors are not responsible for inaccurate transmission of, or failure to receive entry information for any reason. WFAE Public Media and its sponsors are not responsible for any injury or damage to any computer related to or resulting from displaying entry materials or from entering any contests.

WFAE reserves the right to cancel any contest in its entirety, at its sole discretion, for any reason. All entries become the property of WFAE and will not be acknowledged or returned.

By entering, entrants agree to release WFAE, its sponsors, divisions, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers and employees from any and all liability for any injury, loss or damage of any kind caused by participation or resulting from acceptance, possession, use or misuse of any prize, and acknowledge that said parties have not made any warranty, representation or guarantee, expressed or implied, in fact or in law, relative to the prize, including, but not limited to, its quality.

Underwriting Giveaway Contest Conditions:

The winners of two $1,500 on-air underwriting package must be a local* company. Additionally, the company/individual’s products and/or services must be in compliance with FCC rules governing on-air underwriting messages. Underwriting announces will be crafted with editorial oversight by WFAE and will be broadcast during the 1st quarter of 2025.

*For the purpose of this contest, “local” will be defined as a non-profit status (501(c) 3 in North Carolina or South Carolina, or one who can provide equivalent proof that the majority of their operations are within the states of North Carolina or South Carolina. Companies who have held underwriting contracts with WFAE within the past 13 months are not eligible to win.

The winner of the contest will non-profit organization which has the highest number of votes received from WFAE listeners between the hours of 7am and 7pm on Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

WFAE listeners may cast their vote via a comment when making a donation to the station. A donation is not required to cast a vote. Listeners may also vote by emailing their choice to membership@wfae.org . A person may only vote one (1) time for one (1) non profit for the duration of the contest. Duplicate votes will not be counted.

