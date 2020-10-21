View NPR's maps and graphics to see where COVID-19 is hitting hardest in the U.S., which state outbreaks are growing and which are leveling off.
The High Cost Of COVID-19 On Black And Latino Communities
The Pandemic is here! The Charlotte Journalism Collaborative and Boom Charlotte formed a partnership of journalists and artists to tell stories of Covid-19 impact on our communities. View the full story here.
Social Distancing
How has your life changed since the coronavirus outbreak? Are you interacting with people differently? Are you able to visit loved ones? Are you delaying major life events like a wedding? Share your stories by leaving us a voicemail at 704-916-9114. Read more from our Social Distancing series.
And what about those outdoor tents that gyms and spin studios are setting up? Is it safe to exercise in there, too?
Families or caregivers with school-aged children who missed an Oct. 15 deadline for new state COVID-19 grants will have another chance to apply. A judge ordered applications for the $335 Extra Credit grants to be reopened after legal aid groups filed suit.
PBS Newshour correspondent John Yang reflects on his experience participating in Moderna's coronavirus vaccine trial. "It started off with self-interest — I wanted to get the vaccine sooner," he says.
North Carolina officials on Friday urged residents to avoid getting together with people they don’t live with this Thanksgiving. On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised against holiday travel. These recommendations cases came as virus cases continued to climb across the U.S.
Congress saw its first two members enter self-quarantine on March 8. Later that month, seven members tested positive or were presumed so and dozens more were quarantined. The ranks have since grown.
North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services this week classified Gaston County as one of 10 counties in a so-called “red zone,” the highest tier for coronavirus numbers.
Albert Bourla, head of the pharmaceutical giant, discusses plans for distributing its vaccine, which it says is 95% effective, and explains the timing of his $5.6 mllion sale of Pfizer stock.
North Carolina reported more than 4,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time Thursday, just more than a week after the state logged its first 3,000-case day.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its recommendations one week before the holiday, advising that Americans be careful amid an explosion in the spread of the coronavirus.
As jury trials resume in North Carolina, courts are trying to figure out how to accommodate COVID-19 safety measures to keep court employees safe.