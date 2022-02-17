© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Local News Roundup: Mecklenburg mask requirement to be lifted; Mayor's Racial Equity Initiative head steps down; First draft of new congressional maps released

Published February 17, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST
Surgical mask on white background

Mecklenburg County’s mask mandate is no more. We’ll talk about what Wednesday’s County Commission vote means for you.

Deer in North Carolina have tested positive for COVID-19 in a nationwide surveillance study. What do scientists say about those cases?

The head of the Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative steps down after questions about possible wrongdoing in her former job in Ohio. We’ll talk about what happened and what’s ahead for the Racial Equity Fund.

And maps are back in the spotlight, as North Carolina Republicans release a first draft map for congressional redistricting, with more versions on the way. Previous maps were ruled unconstitutional earlier this month. We’ll talk about the maps and where we are in the process to adopt final maps.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and all the week’s top local and regional news..

Guests:

  • Claire Donnelly, WFAE health reporter
  • Jonathan Lowe, anchor/ reporter for Spectrum News
  • Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter
  • Seema Iyer, chief legal correspondent WJZY Queen City News

Tags

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins Redistricting
Stay Connected
Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
See stories by Wendy Herkey