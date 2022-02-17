Local News Roundup: Mecklenburg mask requirement to be lifted; Mayor's Racial Equity Initiative head steps down; First draft of new congressional maps released

Mecklenburg County’s mask mandate is no more. We’ll talk about what Wednesday’s County Commission vote means for you.

Deer in North Carolina have tested positive for COVID-19 in a nationwide surveillance study. What do scientists say about those cases?

The head of the Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative steps down after questions about possible wrongdoing in her former job in Ohio. We’ll talk about what happened and what’s ahead for the Racial Equity Fund.

And maps are back in the spotlight, as North Carolina Republicans release a first draft map for congressional redistricting, with more versions on the way. Previous maps were ruled unconstitutional earlier this month. We’ll talk about the maps and where we are in the process to adopt final maps.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and all the week’s top local and regional news..

Guests:

