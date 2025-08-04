© 2025 WFAE

Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

'Modern Family' meets 'Guess Who's Coming to Dinner' in 'Immediate Family'

By Gabe Altieri
Published August 4, 2025 at 12:43 PM EDT
The cast of “Immediate Family” with director Phylicia Rashad (center) and writer Paul Oakley Stovall (top right).
Marc J. Franklin
This month, Blumenthal Arts is showing a production of “Immediate Family,” a play billed as “Modern Family” meets “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.”

The production is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Phylicia Rashad, known for her role as Clair Huxtable on “The Cosby Show,” and written by Paul Oakley Stovall, a Tony Award-winning actor and playwright who also worked in the Obama White House.

The play centers on adult siblings in a Black family in Chicago who reunite for a wedding weekend. As the weekend unfolds, so do long-held family tensions.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we speak with Rashad and Stovall about the play, how it reflects today's culture, what the story says about family and much more.

GUESTS:
Phylicia Rashad, director of “Immediate Family”
Paul Oakley Stovall, writer of “Immediate Family”

*Blumenthal Performing Arts is a WFAE underwriter

Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is the Executive Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
