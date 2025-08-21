Local News Roundup: Hurricane Erin bears down; Another Mecklenburg sheriff's deputy resigns; Charlotte municipal election begins

Hurricane Erin is causing concern on the North Carolina coast. While the storm remains offshore, the National Hurricane Center reports storm surge flooding and tropical storm conditions on the Outer Banks. Dangerous rip currents are likely along the entire East Coast.

A second Mecklenburg County chief sheriff’s deputy has resigned. This comes less than a year after his predecessor resigned, and both have alleged abusive behavior by Sheriff Garry McFadden. In a letter to McFadden, Christopher Allen said he agreed with Kevin Canty, who resigned from the same job last November. He claimed McFadden created a “toxic and abusive environment.” In a written statement to the Charlotte Observer, a spokesperson for McFadden said, “I want to reassure our staff and community that the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) remains strong and committed to its mission.”

Last weekend, the Black Political Caucus officially released its endorsements for the upcoming municipal elections. As she previously announced, District 3 candidate Joi Mayo received the endorsement of over incumbent Tiawana Brown. The voting came down to a single vote, with Mayo winning 46-45. Brown is facing federal fraud charges related to COVID-relief funds. She has pleaded not guilty.

And in sports, Charlotte FC is the hottest team in Major League Soccer. The team beat Real Salt Lake on Saturday, 1-0 for its sixth straight MLS win. The team welcomes the New York Red Bulls to Bank of America Stadium on Sunday.

GUESTS:

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter

Ryan Pitkin, cofounder and editor of Queen City Nerve

Mary Ramsey, local government accountability reporter for the Charlotte Observer

Zachary Turner, WFAE climate reporter